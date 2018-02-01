Just Announced: 2018 Line-up
Initial names revealed...
Aaron L
Alessandro Adriani
Alex T
Alexander Nut
Alfa Mist
Alleged Witches
Amp Fiddler
Anastasia Kristensen
Ariwo
Azymuth & Marcos Valle
Bamabooman
Batu
Ben UFO
Billy Nasty
Bjarki
Bonobo (DJ - All Night Long)
Central Processing Unit
Champagne Funk
Children Of Zeus
Church Of Sound
Conor Thomas
Cosmic Slop
Courtesy
C.P.Smith
Craig Richards
Daisy Moon
Darkhouse Family
dBridge
Debora Ipekel
Detroit In Effect
Dimensions Soundsystem
DJ Labud
DJ Lag
DJ Python
DJ Stingray
DMX Krew
Eda
Eddy Ramich
Electrix Records
Ezra Collective
Fixate
Gilla
Harri Pepper
Heels & Souls
Heinrich Dressel & Teslasonic (live)
Helena Hauff
Hunee
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Jan Kinčl & Regis Kattie (live)
Joe Armon Jones & Maxwell Owin
Jon Hopkins (live)
Jon K
Josey Rebelle
Julio Victoria
K-Hand
Kerem Akdag
Kiara Scuro
Kraftwerk 3-D
Kwasiba Savage
Lena Willikens
Leo Leal
Love Muscle
Lucy Locket
Mala
Marcellus Pittman
Mark Turner (The Orbit)
Michael Upson
Milo
Mimi
Moodymann
MXMJOY:[maximumjoy]
Nicolas Lutz
Nina Kraviz
Open Mike Eagle
Øyvind Morken
Palms Trax
Pangaea
Paula Temple
Peanut Butter Wolf
Pearson Sound
Peggy Gou
Petar Dundov
Ploy
Red Greg
Sam Hall
Saoirse
Sean OD
Shy One
Silicon Scally aka Carl Finlow
Skee Mask
Skeptical
SNO
Sonja Moonear
Sons Of Kemet
The Bug (In Dub - DJ Set)
The Comet Is Coming
The Exaltics (live)
Tom Hannah
Total Refreshment Centre
Underground Resistance pres Depth Charge
Umfang
Vladimir Ivkovic
Volruptus
Volvox
Will Lister
Yazmin Lacey
Yuri
